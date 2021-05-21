Kinney Horn Sells 57,763 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $1,394,976.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
