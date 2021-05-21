Kinney Horn Sells 57,763 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $1,394,976.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,921,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,501,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,525,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

