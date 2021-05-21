Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) PT Lowered to $65.00

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Macquarie from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KC. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

