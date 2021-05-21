Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.68%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.