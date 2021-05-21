Keystone Law Group’s (KEYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Keystone Law Group stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £200.15 million and a PE ratio of 47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 645.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 566.80. Keystone Law Group has a one year low of GBX 425 ($5.55) and a one year high of GBX 690 ($9.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 10.60 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In other news, insider James David Knight sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £9,450,000 ($12,346,485.50).

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

