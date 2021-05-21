Keystone Law Group’s (KEYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Monday, April 26th.
Shares of Keystone Law Group stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £200.15 million and a PE ratio of 47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 645.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 566.80. Keystone Law Group has a one year low of GBX 425 ($5.55) and a one year high of GBX 690 ($9.01).
In other news, insider James David Knight sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £9,450,000 ($12,346,485.50).
Keystone Law Group Company Profile
Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.