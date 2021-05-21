KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

NYSE KEY opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in KeyCorp by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 219,768 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

