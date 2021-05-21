KeyCorp Begins Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PATH. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an inline rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of PATH opened at $75.40 on Monday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last three months.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

