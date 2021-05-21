Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $111.74

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.74 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 107.99 ($1.41). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 28,947 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64. The company has a market cap of £195.08 million and a PE ratio of 35.26.

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

