Keller Group (LON:KLR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

KLR stock opened at GBX 818 ($10.69) on Wednesday. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 875 ($11.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. The stock has a market cap of £591.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 831.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 747.57.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

