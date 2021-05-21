KeeperDAO (ROOK) One Day Volume Hits $7.32 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $300.99 or 0.00730439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $10.96 million and $7.32 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00017090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.96 or 0.01070125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.72 or 0.09500291 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

