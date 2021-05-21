KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded by 86 Research to Hold

86 Research upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. 86 Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.96.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 48,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.