Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 158,229 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158,229 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up about 3.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $119,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 275.41%.

AY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

