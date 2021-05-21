Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $32.11 Million Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 199.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,592 shares during the quarter. Avangrid comprises about 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $32,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.51. 1,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,048. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

