Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,502,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 90,199 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 373,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 68,303 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENIC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.95. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.49.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $829.32 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2187 dividend. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

