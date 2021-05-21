Karyn Smith Sells 1,067 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Karyn Smith sold 502 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $178,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46.

On Monday, March 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00.

TWLO stock opened at $316.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.13 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

