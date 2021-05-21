Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Shares Down 13.4%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) shares traded down 13.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 715,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 673,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70.

Juva Life Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of pharmacy-grade medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

