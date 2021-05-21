JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

