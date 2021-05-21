JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

KKPNY stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.