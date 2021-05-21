JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $132.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.51.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

