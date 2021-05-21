JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $46.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANF. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:ANF opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 458.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

