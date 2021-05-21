JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) to Neutral

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PEAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.98. 32,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,747. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

