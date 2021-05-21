JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) to Neutral

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
PEAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.
Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.98. 32,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,747. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94.
In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
