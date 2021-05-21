JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.21.

TSE:PPL opened at C$38.72 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$39.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4580927 EPS for the current year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

