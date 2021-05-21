Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

