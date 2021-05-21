Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. Lowers Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. trimmed its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,363 shares during the period. Senseonics makes up about 0.2% of Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Senseonics worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 1,504.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 961,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.45.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,725,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,946,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,390,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SENS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,265,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

