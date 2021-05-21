JMP Securities Raises Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $55.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,574,131.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,883 shares of company stock valued at $57,191,486.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 90.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Vroom by 16.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,445 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vroom by 331.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 50,043.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

