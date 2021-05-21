JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

ALKT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $30.30 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

