Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 37,495 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 801,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,495 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $285,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $367.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

