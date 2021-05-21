Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,970 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Crown by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 108,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Crown by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Crown by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $111.11. 1,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,610. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

