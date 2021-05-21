Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $9.38 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

EMR stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,347. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

