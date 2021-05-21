Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.01. 2,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average is $159.11. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $107.60 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

