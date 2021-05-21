Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 195,224 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,127 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.