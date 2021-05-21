Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.43 ($28.74).

GYC opened at €22.12 ($26.02) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.98.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

