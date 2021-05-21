Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NYSE AKR opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 220,946 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 454,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

