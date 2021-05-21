JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $100.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.16.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 251,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

