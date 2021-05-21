Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 393.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 80,636 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Olin by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Olin by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Olin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,850 shares of company stock worth $10,237,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

OLN opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

