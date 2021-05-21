Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 80 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $168.28 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.51 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

