Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 943 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%. Research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

