Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $440,000 Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $107.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average is $90.92. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.71 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock worth $3,570,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

