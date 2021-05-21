Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $2,718,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 81,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE:MUSA opened at $139.80 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.