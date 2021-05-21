Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 11,532 Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NJAN stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $39.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49.

