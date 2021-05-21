James Hambro & Partners Sells 912 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

James Hambro & Partners cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $8,381,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Apple by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 45,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,672,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.