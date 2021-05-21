Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on J. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $136.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

