iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average of $90.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

