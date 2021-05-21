iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $184.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $189.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

