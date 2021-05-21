iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.9% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 122,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 49,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 72,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 41,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

