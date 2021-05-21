iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,892 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,104.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 193,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

