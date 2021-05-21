iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,578 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,269 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 936,783 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

