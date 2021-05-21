iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $268.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

