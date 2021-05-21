iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $75.25. 33,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

