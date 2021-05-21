iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 257.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,892 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 213,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,154,000 after acquiring an additional 271,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.