iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.02. 728,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,326,736. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

